County agrees to purchase building for coroner's office

The Florence County Coroner’s Office could get a new home soon.

Last week, the Florence County Council agreed to purchase a building and a little over a half acre at 823 S. St. Clair Ave. to house the coroner’s office and county morgue. The purchase price was set at $250,000 with funding coming from the Capital Project Sales Tax III.

The County Council voted unanimously Thursday to move forward with the purchase and authorized the county attorney to execute the appropriate documents.

County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said the purchase will let the coroner’s office provide a much-needed morgue and more user-friendly environment for those needing the services of the coroner’s office.

“The initial asking price of $360,000 was negotiated down to $250,000,” Smith said. “The facility was appraised at $382,142.”

Once the property’s purchase is completed, building renovations will begin, Smith said.

In a May 3 letter to the Florence County Council, Coroner Keith von Lutcken urged the county to proceed with the purchase at the agreed upon price of $250,000.

“It will require some updating, but has a lot of potential and will serve the citizens and this office for a long time,” he said in the letter.