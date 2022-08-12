 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVER

  • 0

Florence Morning News

Aug. 17, 2022

X1 (the cover)

I’m enclosing a template of the front we did last year; we’d like to follow the same format. I’m enclosing 4 photos related to stadium construction. We’d like 3 photos at the top, and 1 underneath it at on the left.

I’d like the kicker associated with the top header to read: “WORK IN PROGRESS”

I’d like the headline associated with the top photos to be “BIG things AHEAD”

And underneath it, I’d like to put the blurb:

“When Hannah-Pamplico High School takes the field Sept. 9 against Andrews it will be in a new − or at least freshly renovated − stadium that will feature four times the number of seats, a dedicated student section and an air-conditioned press box.”

People are also reading…

As for the story below it, we have a nice photo of our player of the year QB raring back to throw the ball. Could you make a cutout of that and wrap the text from the following story around it?: here’s the story to wrap around it: 081722-fmn-fball-sellers (with 1 piece of art for front, others can be used for jumps).. and please jump this story to X2

At the bottom, there will be three photo teases…

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion football’s McRae brings strength in numbers

Marion football’s McRae brings strength in numbers

MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes junior running back and linebacker Rodrick McRae is taking a strong approach to the game while training during the offseason. Besides adding bulk to his 215-pound frame, “Dino” McRae is putting up weight-plates and numbers ahead of the 2022 season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert