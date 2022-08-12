Florence Morning News

Aug. 17, 2022

X1 (the cover)

I’m enclosing a template of the front we did last year; we’d like to follow the same format. I’m enclosing 4 photos related to stadium construction. We’d like 3 photos at the top, and 1 underneath it at on the left.

I’d like the kicker associated with the top header to read: “WORK IN PROGRESS”

I’d like the headline associated with the top photos to be “BIG things AHEAD”

And underneath it, I’d like to put the blurb:

“When Hannah-Pamplico High School takes the field Sept. 9 against Andrews it will be in a new − or at least freshly renovated − stadium that will feature four times the number of seats, a dedicated student section and an air-conditioned press box.”

As for the story below it, we have a nice photo of our player of the year QB raring back to throw the ball. Could you make a cutout of that and wrap the text from the following story around it?: here’s the story to wrap around it: 081722-fmn-fball-sellers (with 1 piece of art for front, others can be used for jumps).. and please jump this story to X2

At the bottom, there will be three photo teases…