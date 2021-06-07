COVID-19 numbers down to 79 confirmed cases, no deaths

COLUMBIA — The state health department on Monday reported 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 65 cases that were probably caused by the virus. There were no deaths.

The figures bring the state totals to 492,356 confirmed cases, 101,869 probable cases, 8,594 deaths and 1,160 probable-case deaths.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 6,138 test results, with 1.8% positive.

In the Pee Dee, case numbers continued to drop as well.

Florence County listed 4 new confirmed cases, Dillon County listed 3 confirmed and one probable case. Darlington County listed 4 probable cases but no confirmed cases. Marion and Marlboro counties each listed one new confirmed case and Marlboro had one probable case. Williamsburg had no cases.