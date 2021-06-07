 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 numbers down to 79 confirmed cases, no deaths
0 Comments

COVID-19 numbers down to 79 confirmed cases, no deaths

  • 0
virus image

COLUMBIA — The state health department on Monday reported 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 65 cases that were probably caused by the virus. There were no deaths.

The figures bring the state totals to 492,356 confirmed cases, 101,869 probable cases, 8,594 deaths and 1,160 probable-case deaths.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 6,138 test results, with 1.8% positive. 

In the Pee Dee, case numbers continued to drop as well.

Florence County listed 4 new confirmed cases, Dillon County listed 3 confirmed and one probable case. Darlington County listed 4 probable cases but no confirmed cases. Marion and Marlboro counties each listed one new confirmed case and Marlboro had one probable case. Williamsburg had no cases.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert