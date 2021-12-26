COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

"I feel really good about how the season played out,'' said Steve Sadove, senior adviser to Mastercard and former CEO of Saks Inc. "When people feel a little bit uncomfortable, you'll see a little bit of a pickup in online and a little bit of a slowdown in store performance.''

Sadove said consumers are "learning to live'' with what COVID-19 throws at them.

"You're coming out of 2021 with quite a bit of consumer momentum,'' he said.

Also Sunday, the nation's top infectious disease doctor acknowledged that he was frustrated with the limited supply of COVID-19 tests.

Demand for tests has risen amid the omicron surge. "We've obviously got to do better," Dr. Anthony Fauci said an interview that aired Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

"I think things will improve greatly as we get into January, but that doesn't help us today and tomorrow," Fauci said.

Fauci said he was pleased with evidence that omicron causes less severe illness for most people. But he warned against complacency because the rapid spread of the disease could "override a real diminution in severity," because so many more people could get infected.