COVID jobs mainbar

S.C. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Morgan noted a book from several years ago, "The Coming Jobs War."

"It is not coming, it is upon us," Morgan said. "When we talk to small business in the state, it is not just hospitality and tourism. It is also manufacturing and construction that seem to be the hardest hit."

Morgan said the chamber has conducted a number of surveys with its members and 60% say the workforce shortage is their number one issue.

When the pandemic hit, jobs were cut and shed, Morgan said. But now the economy wants to pick up stream but is having difficultly doing so because of a shortage of labor.

"It is time to get back to work and increase the workforce participation rate," Morgan said.

The cause of the shortages is multifaceted.

For many it could be a fear of a returning to the workplace or parental responsibilities at home with children out of school, or returning to work and paying daycare costs that wipe out the extra money made by working.

And there is the longstanding issue of lack of training and education affecting the ability to hire qualified workers.