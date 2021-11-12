Crappie recipes

Batter-fried crappie for a big group

Cut fillets into serving-size portions. Sprinkle fish with lemon juice and 1/2-tablespoon of salt. Combine, and mix remaining salt and flour. Add beer and water to dry ingredients gradually; beat until batter is thin and smooth. Dip fish in batter; drain slightly; and fry in deep hot oil (350 degrees) for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the fish is brown and flakes easily when tested with a fork. Drain on absorbent paper. Serves 25. (The frying of the fish will cause the alcohol to dissipate).