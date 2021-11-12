Crappie recipes

Batter-fried crappie for a big group
This simple recipe will be enjoyed by everyone.
Ingredients:
8 pounds of fish fillets, preferably crappie, but any fish with white meat will work
1-1/2-tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons salt
1 quart flour
1/4-cup paprika
3 cans non-alcoholic beer
1/2-cup water
Oil for frying
Preparation:
Cut fillets into serving-size portions. Sprinkle fish with lemon juice and 1/2-tablespoon of salt. Combine, and mix remaining salt and flour. Add beer and water to dry ingredients gradually; beat until batter is thin and smooth. Dip fish in batter; drain slightly; and fry in deep hot oil (350 degrees) for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the fish is brown and flakes easily when tested with a fork. Drain on absorbent paper. Serves 25. (The frying of the fish will cause the alcohol to dissipate).
Crappie chowder
Even folks who don’t care for chowder will love this delicious, easy-to-make recipe.
Ingredients:
1 pound crappie fillets (fresh or frozen; can substitute other white-flesh fish); cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup cut green beans
1 cup shredded zucchini
1 cup thinly sliced onion
1 cup sliced or grated carrots
3 cups skim milk
2 cans (10-3/4 ounces) chicken broth or two pints
1/8-teaspoon pepper
8 ounces egg noodles
1 tablespoon salt
1 cup thinly sliced celery
1 cup thinly sliced yellow squash
1 cup grated cheese
Preparation:
In large pot, combine vegetables, fish, milk and chicken broth. Cover, and bring to a low boil. Lower heat. Simmer 15 minutes. Stir in cheese and pepper. While vegetables are cooking, cook noodles and salt to a separate pan of boiling water. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally until tender. Drain in colander. Add noodles to vegetable mixture. Simmer about 5 minutes more or until thoroughly heated.