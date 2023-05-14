DARLINGTON, S.C. – Even after 20 years, Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch’s magical finish at Darlington continues to surprise.

The duo took center stage at Darlington Raceway on Sunday prior to the Goodyear 400 to recount what made their iconic ending at the 2003 Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 so special.

An epic last-lap battle resulted in Craven edging Busch for the checkered flag by .002 seconds – still tied for the closest finish in NASCAR history since electronic scoring was initiated.

“It’s been great to tell the story so many times,” Busch said, turning to Craven. “You didn’t know that I had the power steering issue and you didn’t know why I doored you like that (on Turn 4 on the last lap). You thought that you came up into me.

“And there’s been so much of this give and take and respect, and at the same time, both of us took the gloves off and went at it for 12 rounds.”

For Craven, the tidbit about Busch slamming into his door was something he’d never heard before.

“I feel like there was a confession,” Craven said. “This is the first time in 20 years I’ve ever heard him admit that he hit me first. I’ve been asked, and if you look at two or three different views, you see two or three different perspectives.”

It was one of a number of moments the two reminisced about in what wound up being one of the defining races of their respective careers.

“Obviously Kurt had a brilliant career and I had a couple brilliant races,” Craven said. “The net of it is that 20 years later, we’re still talking about it. And I think that’s pretty cool.

“…The fans are the ones that really own this race. Everywhere I go, if they’ve never met me, they want to talk about this race.”

Both still possess a fondness for the finish, and contend it’s still the closest race in NASCAR history.

“Our finish was the closest in history for many years,” Busch said. “And then it was tied at Talladega (in 2011 by Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer), which is a track where you would expect those types of close finishes. Not here.

“The media, the fans and everyone still absorbs this though as the closest finish. It was almost like that Talladega 2011…eh, no the Darlington story is way better.”

What could have become a bitter rivalry instead turned to into a lifelong friendship, and it began with an expected gesture by Busch while he was celebrating with his kids in Victory Lane, Craven said.

“Somebody taps me on the shoulder after an interview…and says Kurt is on his way over,” he said. “…These are very early innings for Kurt (in his career); he could be a little salty. And I was thinking, ‘OK I might get a Ross Chastain.’ But he gets within 20 feet of me and he’s all by himself and he goes, ‘That was awesome!’

“And he sticks his hand out and we celebrated. And because of that, I think he cemented our friendship.”