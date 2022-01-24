Crescent Advisory Partners donates to United Way

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In celebration of their 2-year anniversary, Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James donated $10,000 to United Way of Florence County

Jason Newton, CFP, vice president of investments, said they chose to celebrate their two-year anniversary of the founding of Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James by giving back to the community that has wholeheartedly embraced and supported them over these past two years.

“Our belief system and core values are the reasons why we created Crescent Advisory Partners,” said Jule Eldridge, senior vice president of investments. “These principles are why we have garnered the trust and confidence of our clients. Our beliefs and values lead us to be charitably minded.”

Sarah Sweeney, director of campaign and donor relations at United Way, said Crescent Advisory Partners understands the value of investing back into our community with both donations and volunteering.

“I think their donation is the perfect way to celebrate two years in Florence. I am glad to know that Crescent Advisory Partners cares about the wellbeing of Florence County,” said Sweeney.