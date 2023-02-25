The Florence Library held their first culture-con and comic expo event Saturday morning, where vendors got to set up booths for selling merchandise, to bring the community together.

“We wanted to make a space for Black History Month, but also inclusive of every background, the culture-con aspect is to show that. We have seen visitors of all races, and our vendors are of all races as well,” said Les Echols, with Mingle PeeDee.

Comic book fans and cosplay enthusiasts could show up to the event, which was free and open to the public. Comic creator and publisher CNS Comics held a booth, along with other local businesses and vendors.

“We have an ongoing partnership with the library, specifically in Black History programs. We first thought about doing this a few years ago, but then the covid pandemic hit us,” said Echols.

Both the Florence Library and Mingle PeeDee were glad to host the event, where literacy could captivate people and the community.

“We wanted to introduce children and keep adults captivated by engaging and fun reading,” said Deborah Hicks, with the Florence Library.

CNS Comics, the comics creator and publisher, is based in North Carolina. They were invited to attend by Echols and were more than happy to be centered around local community and literacy initiatives of all sorts. The company started when friends came together and shared their work until it was combined and created CNS Comics.

“Our team is global at the moment, this is due to our company starting right before Covid started. We are always looking for a community of like minded people that are interested in comics and animation,” said Wilson Lee, with CNS Comics.

The event expected around 50-75 community members to visit, but they only saw about half of that due to the weather conditions and this being their first time holding it. Culture-con went from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Both the Library and Mingle are confident that their crowd will grow larger for this event with time and moving forward.