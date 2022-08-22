Cunningham-Casey ticket to campaign in Florence Tuesday

FLORENCE -- Democratic Party candidate for governor Joe Cunningham and his running mate Tally Casey will make a campaign stop in Florence at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Seminar Brewing, 551 W. Lucas St.

Cunningham is a former U.S. Congressman. Casey is running for lieutenant governor. She is a former F-16 pilot for the South Carolina Air National Guard's 157th Fighter Squadron. She served three combat tours in Iraq.

The Florence County Democratic Party is hosting the candidates and the rally.

"We are proud to host our Democratic candidates in Florence," Florence County Democratic Party chairman Isaac Wilson said. "Joe Cunningham is what we need in the governor's mansion -- someone who cares about education, criminal justice reform, a woman's right to choose and expanding Medicare for millions of South Carolinians."

The Cunningham-Casey ticket will face incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster and his running mate Pamela Evette in the November general election.