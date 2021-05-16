 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D341

D341

D341

If you are interested in one of the animals located at the Marion County Animal Shelter you can come and... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Teresa Myers Ervin, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes clash over Florence City Council committee appointments

FLORENCE, S.C. – Monday’s Florence City Council meeting devolved into a war of words between Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes over what both sides called a lack of communication. The dispute between the council members started with Barnes made a motion, seconded by Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, to create three new city ad hoc committees for the council as the result of a recently held council retreat.

+2
Homeowner interested in preserving scenic view by buying a portion of neighbor’s property
Home & Garden

Homeowner interested in preserving scenic view by buying a portion of neighbor’s property

Q: We live in a subdivision that was built in 1962. The houses are situated on irregularly shaped lots to form an open area that is landscaped with vistas of mature trees and a leafy, verdant backdrop. Property lines are marked with very low, split-rail fences. We have an open airy feeling in our subdivision. Our picture window looks out over a portion of a neighbor’s lot that makes a pleasant view.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert