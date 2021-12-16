D920
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools new conduct policy will go into effect beginning Friday after the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted 6-3 Thursday evening to approve the second and final reading of its new student code of conduct policy.
PAMPLICO, S.C. – Hannah-Pamplico High School plans to add home stands and a new press box, to its football stadium. It will increase the capac…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is once again expected to consider a masking ordinance Monday afternoon. On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the city council is the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance that would mandate the wearing of face masks in businesses open to the public and restaurants.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center may have recently gotten the opportunity to visit Cancun. Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field's Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019.
SUMTER, S.C. – Officers are searching for a man, considered armed and dangerous, who slashed the throat of his 15-year-old daughter.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Lynches River County Park's holiday Park After Dark Saturday offered visitors a chance to enjoy some Christmas lights, hot chocolate and other things not usually available.
DILLON, S.C. -- Two people died Monday evening in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 north bound.
LAKE CITY, S.C. − When Hannah-Pamplico is off and running, the Raiders are hard to stop. In the third quarter of Friday's game, Lake City foun…
FLORENCE, S.C. – A third candidate has entered the Senate District 31 special election. Florence activist Suzanne La Rochelle filed paperwork Saturday morning to become the first Democrat to run for the seat held by Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. until his death.
SCRANTON, S.C. – Marjorie Jewel Smith Floyd, 75, widow of Donaldson Thomas “Tommy” Richardson and Rev. Merritt Floyd, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Commander Nursing Center.