Dance off decides Dancing For Our Future Stars skills winner

FLORENCE, S.C. — Ten pairs danced. Judges rated. Audience members voted and the awards were presented.

The real winners at Tuesday night’s Dancing For Our Future Stars were the students of Florence One Schools. The event raised money for The School Foundation, which has plowed $1.8 million into Florence One Schools since its inception in 2000. It is the largest private endowment for K-12 public education in the state of South Carolina.

Audra Grant and Edward Andrew Love served as the emcees for the event. Amanda Kinseth-Rodgers, Robert Rodgers and Josh “Ro” Romero were the judges.

Dancing For Our Future Stars paired a celebrity dancer with a professional dancer. Tuesday’s festivities were held at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.

The dance teams were:

Jarrod Tippins and Hannah Yarborough, who danced “jive” to the Kenny Loggins song “Footloose.”

Les Echols and Maya Chokshi, who danced the cha-cha to Michael Jackson’s “PYT.”

Matthew Ethridge and Hailey Swails, who danced jive to the KC and the Sunshine Band’s song “Boogie Shoes.”

William Schofield and Connie Mixon, who danced cha cha to Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine’s song “Conga.”

Sarah Duby and Chris Mixon, who danced the samba to a mash-up of the Bee Gees’ song “Stayin’ Alive”

Zachary DiPaolo and Rachel Fenters, who danced the cha cha to Lil Nas X’s song “Old Town Road.”

Jay Hinesley and Georgia Kelley, who danced salsa to Pitbull’s “Fireball.”

Ashley Christenbury and Yancey Stokes, who danced jive to Taylor Swift’s song “Shake It Off.”

Greg Johnson and Alexis McDonald, who danced swing to Ray Charle’s song “Shake a Tail Feather.”

Michael Foxworth and Meggie Baker, who danced Salsa to Jennifer Lopez’ song “On the Floor.”

There was a four-team dance-off to decide the Technical Skills Award winner.

The teams in the dance-off were DiPaolo and Fenters, Hinesley and Kelley, Johnson and McDonald and Foxworth and Baker.

The team of Hinesley and Kelley won the Technical Skills Award.

The Most Entertaining Award went to the team of Johnson and McDonald. Johnson and McDonald also won the Social Stars Award.

The People’s Choice Award winner was the team of Tippins and Yarborough. The team of Christenbury and Stokes finished second in the People’s Choice Award voting, while the team of DiPaolo and Fenters came in third.