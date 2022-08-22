Darlene Atkinson-Moran: Schools is here, summer fishing days over

I know the official date for autumn falls near the end of September.

However, for me the end of summer is the day school starts. All my adult life, even going back to high school, the end of summer for me began on the opening day of school.

After high school came college, then I began a career as a teacher. School has always governed my change of season.

Old habits are hard to break even in retirement.

Those “Back to School” ads and the announcement of a tax-free weekend now announce to me, that summer is over. I know, the heat index is in triple digits every day and the leaves on the trees are still green.

Much to my disappointment, my husbands corned beef and tomato sandwiches have slowed to once a week or less because the heat has taken a toll on his garden. But that yellow bus coming down our street in the middle of the afternoon means one thing to me. Fall is here.

As a young person, this is the time of year that I had to hang up my fishing pole. I was my father’s fishing buddy. For the most part my dad was fortunate enough to be able to go fishing everyday if he wanted, and most days he did.

We had a trailer near Santee, and we spent some time there during the summer months. Uncle Berlie’s store was nearby and sold bait, Pepsi's, and loaves of bread. A slice of bread wrapped around a deep-fried fish fillet, and a tomato sandwich was the perfect way to end a day on the water.

Letdown showed on my face when I had to go back to school.

My dad was sad as well, as he lost his fishing partner. School had a way of getting in the way of catching the next big one. He would on occasion allow me to play hooky from school and go fishing with him when he heard about a fish honey hole that was calling his name. We had some good times filling the boat with bream.

After college, life got in the way. I needed to make a living and fishing for me was put on a back burner. By that time my sister had provided my father with a grandson to take my place as his fishing buddy. They were, as they say, two peas in the pod. Both were consumed and passionate about fishing. I wouldn’t be surprised if Stacy didn’t play hooky from school, just like I did, to go fishing with his grandpa.

I can’t help but reminiscence this time of year.

School made me who I became. I in general liked school and I always knew I wanted to be a teacher. Life took me down a path of give and take at times. I was the little girl that hated to hang up my fishing pole to start the new school year, but I secretly liked being with my friends, cheerleading, and all the social things the education process allows.

When fishing, it is a thrill when the fishing line is stretched so tight it sings. You know you got a big one when that line tugs and a fish starts to run, pulling so hard you can hear a hum as the line stretches.

As a teacher I got a thrill seeing the eyes of the little ones light up when they understood a new concept being presented to them. Sometimes I wanted to pause and just listen as the little minds gobbled up information. I know it sounds silly, but it was almost like catching the big one.

There was a tug, then they ran with what was being taught, and you could almost hear the minds sing.

Summer is over and autumn has arrived. I know because I saw that big yellow bus cruise by my window. I have no idea as to if any of those children peering from the windows have ever been fishing and experienced the thrill of pulling a big bream into the boat. What I do know is that those eager minds are hungry for information.

Somewhere along the way they will decide the path they will travel later in life. A few, like I did, will decide to be a teacher.

I hope they want to step into my shoes and teach so they can replace the teachers like me that have retired…… so we can go fishing!