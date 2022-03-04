 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darlington County issues burn ban in wake of brush fires
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- A burn ban has been posted for Darlington County in the wake of a series of brush fires that burned at least 130 acres of Darlington County land.

Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers issued the burn ban Friday morning.

"The weather forecast for the next several days indicates dry conditions will continue with almost no chances for precipitation. We would like to remind the community that burning at this time can be very dangerous, leading to property damage, increased injuries, and even fatalities," Flowers wrote in a release issued by Darlington County Emergency Management Division. "We strongly discourage the public in burning until conditions improve."

South Carolina Forestry Commission's regional dispatch center recorded 32 fires Thursday.

Eight of those fires were in the Florence/Darlington county area -- evenly split between the two counties, according to the forestry commission's Website.

A fire on April Drive, off SC 34 north of Darlington, burned 100 acres of land. Darlington County firefighters also battled a blaze on Mont Clare Road and, with assistance from Florence County firefighters, a fire on South Center Road.

Another Thursday fire burned 30 acres in Florence County on River Bend Road at Sally Hill Road -- along the Darlington County line.

Low relative humidity -- below 20% for most of South Carolina -- is likely contributing to the increase in wildfire activity, according to the release.

The weekend weather forecast calls for warm, dry and windy conditions with no chance of rain until at least Tuesday, when there is a 40-50% chance of rain through Thursday.

