Darlington County School District names top teachers for March

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announced the Teacher Feature winners for March. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.
Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.
Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants. In addition, Teacher Feature winners receive a coupon from The Cleaners for free dry cleaning at any of their locations.
The March honorees:
Kayla Middleton, Bay Road Elementary School
Katelyn Atkinson, Brockington Elementary School
Meredith Hall, Carolina Elementary School
Victoria Taylor, Darlington County Institute of Technology
Delores Perkins, Darlington County Virtual Academy
Shaniqua Bennett, Darlington High School
Jason English, Darlington Middle School
Madge Zemp, Hartsville High School
Keisa Carr-Hudson, Hartsville Middle School
Alfien Divinagracia, J.L. Cain Elementary School
Oscar Wright, Lamar High School
Krystina Powell, Lamar Spaulding Elementary
Layne Smith, Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology
Leigh Lloyd, North Hartsville Elementary School
Patricia Watson, Pate Elementary School
Whitney Williams, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School
Susan Seeley, Southside Early Childhood Center
Dave Thomas, Spaulding Middle School
Trina Weinberg-Griggs, St. John’s Elementary School
Alicia McLaughlin, Thornwell School for the Arts