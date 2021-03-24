 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darlington County School District names top teachers for March
0 comments
DARLINGTON COUNTY SCHOOLS

Darlington County School District names top teachers for March

  • 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announced the Teacher Feature winners for March. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.

Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.

Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants. In addition, Teacher Feature winners receive a coupon from The Cleaners for free dry cleaning at any of their locations.

The March honorees:

Kayla Middleton, Bay Road Elementary School

Katelyn Atkinson, Brockington Elementary School

Meredith Hall, Carolina Elementary School

Victoria Taylor, Darlington County Institute of Technology

Delores Perkins, Darlington County Virtual Academy

Shaniqua Bennett, Darlington High School

Jason English, Darlington Middle School

Madge Zemp, Hartsville High School

Keisa Carr-Hudson, Hartsville Middle School

Alfien Divinagracia, J.L. Cain Elementary School

Oscar Wright, Lamar High School

Krystina Powell, Lamar Spaulding Elementary

Layne Smith, Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology

Leigh Lloyd, North Hartsville Elementary School

Patricia Watson, Pate Elementary School

Whitney Williams, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School

Susan Seeley, Southside Early Childhood Center

Dave Thomas, Spaulding Middle School

Trina Weinberg-Griggs, St. John’s Elementary School

Alicia McLaughlin, Thornwell School for the Arts

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: What are plumbing vents and why do I need them?
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: What are plumbing vents and why do I need them?

Q: Hey, Tim, I had the opportunity to tour a house under construction. All of the plumbing drain lines were in, but I also saw all sorts of other extra pipes that connected to the drain pipes and eventually combined and went up through the roof. It got me thinking. What are these pipes and why were they installed? Do I have these same pipes in my home? It seems like a lot of wasted pipe to me. —Sharon A., Lake Wales, Fla.

+2
'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex
Local News

'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jeff Jeffers got to see his father's dream come true Monday afternoon. Jeffers spoke about his father at a groundbreaking ceremony for the city's $16 million baseball and track complex that will feature a full-size track facility, a stadium for the Florence RedWolves, a high school baseball field. five Little League fields. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert