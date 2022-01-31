Darlington County school district's expanded school choice application period opens

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- In an effort to give parents more flexibility and control in the educational process, Darlington County School District is again offering districtwide Expanded School Choice requests.

The online application period for the 2022-23 school year starts Tuesday and continues through Feb. 24.

Under the Expanded School Choice program, students who reside in Darlington County may request to attend any school in the county except for the Darlington County Virtual Academy and Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology.

Mayo High School already offers choice as part of its magnet program and is, therefore, not included in the Expanded School Choice program.

Darlington County Virtual Academy serves students districtwide, regardless of where they are zoned, but has a separate application process through the Office of Innovative Programs. Please see the district’s website to find the Darlington County Virtual Academy application.

Any student in Darlington County may apply for the Expanded School Choice program, regardless of whether that student is currently enrolled in a public school, a private school, or a home school.