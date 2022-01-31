Darlington County school district's expanded school choice application period opens

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- In an effort to give parents more flexibility and control in the educational process, Darlington County School District is again offering districtwide Expanded School Choice requests.
The online application period for the 2022-23 school year starts Tuesday and continues through Feb. 24.
Under the Expanded School Choice program, students who reside in Darlington County may request to attend any school in the county except for the Darlington County Virtual Academy and Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology.
Mayo High School already offers choice as part of its magnet program and is, therefore, not included in the Expanded School Choice program.
Darlington County Virtual Academy serves students districtwide, regardless of where they are zoned, but has a separate application process through the Office of Innovative Programs. Please see the district’s website to find the Darlington County Virtual Academy application.
Any student in Darlington County may apply for the Expanded School Choice program, regardless of whether that student is currently enrolled in a public school, a private school, or a home school.
Beginning Feb. 1 and running through Feb. 24, parents can submit Expanded School Choice applications through the district’s website. Families can access the application at the following link: http://www.darlington.k12.sc.us/departments/administration_and_operations/expanded_choice.
Parents will be notified of their child’s lottery number by email on June 10 after a random selection lottery drawing.
Notification emails of the students selected for the available slots will be sent on June 10, giving the selected students the opportunity to transfer to their choice school.
The deadline for parents to request the change and confirm the transfer will be June 24. After the deadline passes, any available slots will be filled by the next available lotter number.
Please note, the “Stay Put” deadline for Expanded School Choice is July 1. After this date, the student will remain at the school chosen through the end of the semester.
Under the Expanded Choice program:
- Choice selections will be based on space availability at the selected school.
- Student athletic eligibility remains under South Carolina High School League rules.
- Transportation will not be provided for Expanded School Choice. Parents and guardians are responsible for providing transportation.
- Once a child is selected to participate, Expanded School Choice will remain in effect until the student completes the choice grade level.
- If a child moves into the county after the request period ends, the child must attend the school to which they are zoned. A parent can apply during the next choice cycle.
- It is not necessary for parents to complete an application for their child to attend the school for which they are already zoned and attending.
- The online application for the Expanded School Choice Program will be available on the district’s website through the deadline of Feb. 24.