Darlington County Schools announces Teacher Feature winners

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announced this week the Teacher Feature winners for November. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.

Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.

Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants.

The November honorees are:

Kristienne Villaluz, Bay Road Elementary School

Janae Simpson, Brockington Elementary Magnet School

Lauren Hardymon, Carolina Elementary School

Pam Smith, Darlington County Institute of Technology

LeVernice Edwards, Darlington County Intervention School

Sonya Smith, Darlington County Virtual Academy

Antoinette Bostic, Darlington High School

Jenorris Flynn, Darlington Middle School

Brandi Gammell, Hartsville High School

Annie Dickson, Hartsville Middle School

Aron Ellisor, J.L. Cain Elementary School

Kathryn Charleston, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary

Valarie Roberts, Lamar High School

Gina Benjamin, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology

Angela Gainey, North Hartsville Elementary School

Holly Shirey, Pate Elementary School

Jennifer Stokes, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School

Debra Timmons, Southside Early Childhood Center

Hamadi Alexander, Spaulding Middle School

Jennifer Tiller, St. John’s Elementary School

Alicia McLaughlin, Thornwell School for the Arts