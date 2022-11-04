Darlington County Schools announces Teacher Feature winners

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announced this week the Teacher Feature winners for November. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.
Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.
Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty sponsors the Teacher Feature program, which honors Teacher Feature winners with free meals at local restaurants.
The November honorees are:
- Kristienne Villaluz, Bay Road Elementary School
- Janae Simpson, Brockington Elementary Magnet School
- Lauren Hardymon, Carolina Elementary School
- Pam Smith, Darlington County Institute of Technology
- LeVernice Edwards, Darlington County Intervention School
- Sonya Smith, Darlington County Virtual Academy
- Antoinette Bostic, Darlington High School
- Jenorris Flynn, Darlington Middle School
- Brandi Gammell, Hartsville High School
- Annie Dickson, Hartsville Middle School
- Aron Ellisor, J.L. Cain Elementary School
- Kathryn Charleston, Lamar-Spaulding Elementary
- Valarie Roberts, Lamar High School
- Gina Benjamin, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology
- Angela Gainey, North Hartsville Elementary School
- Holly Shirey, Pate Elementary School
- Jennifer Stokes, Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School
- Debra Timmons, Southside Early Childhood Center
- Hamadi Alexander, Spaulding Middle School
- Jennifer Tiller, St. John’s Elementary School
- Alicia McLaughlin, Thornwell School for the Arts