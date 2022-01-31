Darlington County schools magnet application period opens

Applicants for the high school magnet programs will need a valid email address because all correspondences will be sent to that address.

For students applying to the traditional high school magnet programs – not DCVA, an essay portion is required to complete the application process. It is recommended that students draft their essay first, before starting the application, and then come back to complete the online application.

For all other school options, parents are encouraged to apply for their child to attend the school of their choice through the district’s Expanded School Choice application process.

For questions concerning the Innovative Programs Online Magnet Application, please visit the Innovative Programs website at www.bit.ly/dcsdinnovativeprograms or contact the Office of Innovative Programs office at 843-398-2242.