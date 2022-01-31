Darlington County schools magnet application period opens

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County School District is accepting applications through 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24 for the 2022-23 Innovative Programs Magnet.
The Darlington County School District (DCSD) announced today that the 2022-23 Innovative Magnet Programs Application period will open from Feb. 1 through Feb. 24 at 4:30 p.m.
The innovative magnet programs in the school district available for 2022-2023 enrollment are:
- Montessori Magnet Program at Bay Road Elementary School (3K-2nd)
- Darlington County Virtual Academy (DCVA 1st-12th)
- Darlington High School Early College Honors Program (9th-12th)
- Hartsville High School International Baccalaureate Program (9th-12th)
- Lamar High School Institute of Biomedical Innovation (rising 9th ONLY)
- Mayo High School for Math, Science, & Technology (9th-12th)
The district has condensed the enrollment applications for the four traditional high school magnet programs, Montessori and DCVA into a single application this year.
Students and families interested in one of the DCSD’s innovative magnet programs open to enrollment can apply online for the 2022-23 school year. The Innovative Programs Online Magnet Application will close at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Applicants for the high school magnet programs will need a valid email address because all correspondences will be sent to that address.
For students applying to the traditional high school magnet programs – not DCVA, an essay portion is required to complete the application process. It is recommended that students draft their essay first, before starting the application, and then come back to complete the online application.
For all other school options, parents are encouraged to apply for their child to attend the school of their choice through the district’s Expanded School Choice application process.
For questions concerning the Innovative Programs Online Magnet Application, please visit the Innovative Programs website at www.bit.ly/dcsdinnovativeprograms or contact the Office of Innovative Programs office at 843-398-2242.