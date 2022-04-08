Darlington declares April Child Abuse Prevention Month

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Mayor Curtis Boyd has proclaimed April Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“I appreciate everything the guardians ad litem are doing to help protect children and families,” Boyd said. “Thank each of you for the support you give, because children need a voice.”

Darlington County events throughout the month of April will include planting blue pinwheels across the county, Wear Blue Fridays, and a Dine and Paint with the Guardian ad Litem Program staff hosted by The Rooster 136 in Hartsville from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 22.

The Dine and Paint event is open for the public to come meet the guardian ad litem staff and learn more about the guardian ad litem program. To register for this event email Margaret Chapman at Margaret.Chapman@childadvocate.sc.gov.

There are multiple ways everyday people can work to make a difference in their community by helping a child in need.

One opportunity is to become a volunteer with the Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program.

GAL volunteers dedicate a small amount of time to make huge differences in the lives of abused and neglected children. GALs are appointed by Family Court judges to represent every child who appears in Family Court because of abuse or neglect. Each child needs someone who will speak up clearly and with determination for what is best for the child.

GAL volunteers must complete a free 30-hour training program, pass a background check and be at least 21 years old. During the training, they learn about the roles and duties of Guardians ad Litem.

Volunteers are the voice of the child in the courtroom. Through their written reports, GALs inform the judge of the child’s wishes and what they feel is in the child’s best interest.

It takes one person to make a difference in a child’s life.

To learn more about the GAL Program in South Carolina and how you can be that person, contact Margaret Chapman at the Darlington County GAL office 843-383-2333 or gal.sc.gov.