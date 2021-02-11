 Skip to main content
Darlington girls lose in Region 6-4A championship game, season continues at state
North Myrtle Beach Girls 39, Darlington 25

Darlington's Shaniya Jackson (right) attempts to drive to the basket as teammate Tamira Benton (5) sets a screen during Thursday's game.

 Scott Chancey

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. -- Darlington lost 39-25 in Thursday's Region 6-4A championship game at North Myrtle Beach. With the runner-up finish, however, coach Bradley Knox's Falcons advance to the state tourney.

The Chiefs took command early, but Darlington grabbed the momentum near the end of the first half, getting within 18-15. But North Myrtle Beach took over after that, going on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter.

That surge, combined with North Myrtle Beach's inside size that countered the play of Darlington 6-foot-2 star Sommer Joseph, the Falcons never recovered.

Darlington's record dropped to 2-2.

D-6-9-5-5--25

NMB;14;4;9;12--39

DARLINGTON (25)

Madison 7, Montgomery 3, McPhail 2, Jackson 9, Joseph 4

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (39)

A. Vereen 6, Hemingway 2, White 2, Vincent 9, Bryant 2, Hatchell 3, D. Vereen 5

