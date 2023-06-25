DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington Police Department has eight positions to fill following a pay raise given to state law enforcement.

“The governor has just signed bills to raise law enforcement’s salaries — that doesn’t cover city or county agencies, that just covers state positions and [with] the salaries that the state [is] offering we’ll lose officers to the state,” Darlington Chief of Police James Davis Jr. said.

The bill has affected not only Darlington, but other nonstate agencies across South Carolina.

Because of the staffing shortage, police have less time to respond to calls and it has also become difficult for officers to use their vacation time.

The Darlington Police Department has been given a pay raise. Compared to this time last year, the department’s pay has increased by 31%.

Uncertified applicant’s pay will start at $40,000; certified officers can make up to $42,500 and above. The department is also seeking a sergeant whose starting pay would be $50,000.

“With the increase in salary the city has given the police department, it will put us closer to other agencies — what other agencies are getting,” Davis said.

The vacancies in the department are mostly because of the amount officers were being paid as well as new job opportunities that officers took.

Davis said the shortage is adding stress to the officers and taking away their family time.

“The primary responsibility of a police officer is to protect life and property, preserve law and order, and keep the peace,” Captain Kimberly Nelson wrote. “We promote safety and well-being through the enforcement of local, state, and federal laws in a manner consistent with the mission and goals of the ity of Darlington.”

Those interested can fill out an application on the city of Darlington website or contact Sgt. Sharon Blakney at 843-398-4026.