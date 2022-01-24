Darlington searches for historic homes

Darlington, S.C. -- The city of Darlington has launched a project to locate historic homes in Southeast Darlington.
Officials held a public meeting Thursday at the Bethel AME Church annex to discuss the Southeast Darlington Historic Resources Survey.
An historic resource survey evaluates the eligibility of a property to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. A property’s eligibility is determined by examining the area, photographs, and written description of the buildings. The survey will be conducted in Southeast Darlington approximately by “A” Avenue, South Main Street, Theressa Drive, Joe Louis Boulevard, Old Florence Road and Friendship Street.
The city of Darlington wants to preserve historical sites to ensure future development projects add value to the existing historical structures.
The city received from the South Carolina Department of Archives and History to partially fund the survey.
Staci Richey, of Access Preservation, is the architectural historian selected by the city of Darlington to conduct the surveys. She will be the one that makes the recommendations and gathers the information about which buildings will make the list for the National Register.
Richey has conducted surveys in Myrtle Beach, Horry County, Columbia, Lexington, and many other places in South Carolina.
She has 17 years of experience in the field of historic preservation and has a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina in public history. She will be working with the City’s Planning staff on this project.
Richey already has started the historical research for this project and will turn in a draft of the historic context in March. The recommendations and survey forms will be completed this summer.
The final results will be a written report with the historical context and recommendations. A few hard copies of the final report will be provided to the city of Darlington and to the South Carolina Department of Archives and History.
This is a recommendation only project.
Anyone who may know any history about the survey area or have any pictures, may contact Richey at 803-546-4888 or at Staci.Richey@gmail.com.