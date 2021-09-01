DENNIS FRALEY: ‘Natural’ wine needs some industry definition

The second issue comes with some producers demonizing others, claiming that their wines are more natural compared to their competitors. This is an unusual situation, as I have yet to hear one producer state that their wines were made more organically or more biodynamically than another producer’s wine.

I enjoy those winemakers that are proclaimed “natural” or minimal interventionalists and simply state the mantra they follow for their production methods and let the consumer decide. You can make the most natural wine of any of your competitors, but if the palate resembles pond water that was run through a dirty garbage disposal, your level of “naturalness” becomes a moot point.

Perhaps the best practice would be to create definitions for these different certifications that the end consumer cannot only understand but feel better about what they put in their mouths. The terms organic, biodynamic and sustainable are all confusing to not only the person popping the cork but also those selling and pouring the juice. The marketing term “natural” needs some industry definition that will provide all of us with a better understanding of what we are (or are not) consuming.