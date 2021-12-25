Deputies in SC get gifts of $50 to give away at Christmas

WALHALLA — Deputies in Oconee County county have 100 gifts of $50 to hand out to people over the Christmas holidays.

The Isaiah 40:31 Foundation gave $5,000 to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, asking deputies to use the money to help 100 people in need and build better relationships with the community, Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said.

Some deputies will give $50 to people they know need the help. Others will hand the money to people they see on patrol or in the community, Crenshaw said.

“Our hope is that those who receive this money will use it to buy groceries, Christmas gifts or to pay bills,” said Crenshaw, who added he wanted to let people know so they didn’t think they were in trouble or being scammed.

The man who donated the money wanted to remain anonymous, but said he wanted to counter negative stories about law enforcement and pass on blessings he has had in his life, the sheriff said.

The Isaiah 40:31 Foundation is named for a verse in the Bible which reads:” But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”