Derek Howard leaving Wilson to become Ridge View's new football coach
0 comments
Derek Howard leaving Wilson to become Ridge View's new football coach

Derek Howard coached Wilson to two city championships.

 AUDRA GRANT /SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Derek Howard resigned from his position as Wilson High School's football coach to take the same position at his alma mater, Ridge View.

