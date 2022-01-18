Dillon's Squire, Lake View's Norton named to Palmetto Champions Team

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Palmetto Champions Team honored Dillon's Nemo Squire and Lake View's Hunter Norton. Squire is SCHSL Class 3A's lower-state back of the year, and Norton earned that honor for Class A.

That team was put together and announced by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association.

Squire, an East Carolina signee and all-state selection, was also named to the Shrine Bowl and Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl. He rushed for 1,056 yards and 23 touchdowns during his senior season for the Wildcats.

"He's very deserving, and he has just always been a hard-working kid," Dillon coach Kelvin Roller said. "He has already enrolled at East Carolina and is up there taking classes. He was a very productive player for us, and he was a positive influence on and off the field. He has been nothing but positives for our program."

Norton, also an all-state selection, made 121 tackles for the Wild Gators, including eight sacks.

"It's well-deserved," Lake View coach Daryl King said. "Hunter is your typical, throwback player. He's downhill and will hit you in the mouth and make the tackle. He epitomizes what defensive football is all about. He's hard-working, and will want to outwork everybody else on the field."

