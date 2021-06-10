District 3 to offer free student meals this summer

Meal pickups will also be available to all children 18 and younger at the following sites and following times on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 15 through July 29:

Tuesday’s meal package will include three days of meals and Thursday’s meal package will include two days of meals. Some items included in the meals will be ready to eat, and others will be heat-and-serve items. Meals may be distributed to adults when children are not present if the adult is able to demonstrate proof of the child’s identity. The student’s ID number is a valid form of proof of identity.