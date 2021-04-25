District announces principal changes in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Two Florence School District 3 schools will have different principals beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Thomas “T.J.” DeVine has been named principal at J. C. Lynch Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year, while Jonte’ Barr Singletary has been named principal of Lake City Early Childhood Center.

DeVine has served as principal of Lake City Early Childhood Center since the 2019-20 school year.

DeVine served as LCECC’s assistant principal for two years before being named principal at the school. Devine taught second grade at Pocalla Elementary School in Sumter School District from 2012 to 2017. He also was an assistant football coach at Lakewood High School.

DeVine earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and early childhood from Presbyterian College and a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Scranton.