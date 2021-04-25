District announces principal changes in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Two Florence School District 3 schools will have different principals beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.
Thomas “T.J.” DeVine has been named principal at J. C. Lynch Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year, while Jonte’ Barr Singletary has been named principal of Lake City Early Childhood Center.
DeVine has served as principal of Lake City Early Childhood Center since the 2019-20 school year.
DeVine served as LCECC’s assistant principal for two years before being named principal at the school. Devine taught second grade at Pocalla Elementary School in Sumter School District from 2012 to 2017. He also was an assistant football coach at Lakewood High School.
DeVine earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and early childhood from Presbyterian College and a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Scranton.
“I am very thankful and proud to be a member of Florence School District Three,” DeVine said. “It has been a true blessing to have the opportunity to lead these past few years at Lake City Early Childhood Center where the students and staff have become family. While I will miss my students, staff, and families at LCECC, I am very excited to join the Wildcat family and honored to be provided with the opportunity to lead at J.C. Lynch Elementary.”
Singletary has been an educator for almost 20 years and holds certifications as both an elementary and secondary principal. She has served as principal of Lake City High School’s Freshman Academy since 2018. Before this role, she served as assistant principal at Lake City High School and Lake City Early Childhood Center and as a STEM master teacher at J. Paul Truluck Intermediate and Main Street Elementary schools. She also taught on the elementary level for 12 years in Florence One Schools.
“I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to return to lead Lake City Center Early Childhood Center,” Singletary said. “I look forward to working with all stakeholders as we grow and shape the minds of our young learners and guide them into establishing the leaders within themselves.”