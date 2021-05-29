Dr. Universe

For instance, in the redwood forests of California where some of the tallest trees on our planet live, a redwood tree might grow two or three feet a year. But if the trees are stressed or don’t have water and sunlight, they might grow just an inch per year. Trees are pretty good at adapting to changes in their environment.

Not unlike humans, many trees that live in forests grow faster in their younger years, too. In the forest, it can be a bit of a race to the top. There is a lot of competition between trees to grow tall so that they can get enough sunlight. After all, that sunlight is where they get energy to make their food.

While most humans don’t grow much taller after they reach ages 18 or 20, some trees can grow for up to 100 or 200 years. One slow-growing tree is the magnolia tree, which can reach heights of about 60 to 80 feet and sometimes even 100 feet tall. These trees can grow about one foot — the length of a ruler — a year.

Meanwhile, some trees will grow slowly but may never get very big. Dogwood trees only reach about 15 to 20 feet tall and grow about a foot a year.