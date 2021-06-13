DR. WILLIAM JACKSON: A vascular surgeon’s role in valve disease

Aortic stenosis is a narrowing of the aortic valve, one of the four valves in the heart. It is a common disease that is diagnosed in approximately 100,000 people each year in the United States alone.
The aortic valve is responsible for the release of blood out of the heart into the body’s circulatory system. When the valve is narrowed from aortic stenosis it limits the blood flow leaving the valve, which then increases the force the heart must use to pump the blood through the valve.
Patients with aortic stenosis may experience significant symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest pain that keep them from their daily activities and may warrant treatment.
A diagnosis of aortic stenosis does not mean surgery is needed immediately. Some patients require close follow-up to monitor for changes in the valve or development of symptoms, both of which could result in surgery.
If surgery is needed, the customary method for replacing the aortic valve is surgical aortic valve replacement or SAVR. This method is performed as an open-heart procedure. However, some patients are not considered suitable candidates for the SAVR technique which is when TAVR becomes an option.
Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), a minimally invasive procedure performed at McLeod Regional Medical Center, allows physicians to replace a patient’s diseased or damaged heart valve without removing the old valve.
The benefit of TAVR is it takes patients who were previously not candidates for valve replacement by the open surgical approach and offers an opportunity for aortic stenosis treatment. This opens treatment to a much wider range of patients, allowing for improvement of quality of life for those who previously had no options for therapy. It is an important role in our treatment for valve disease.
The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association guidelines recommend valvular heart disease patients be evaluated by a medical team consisting of interventional cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, cardiac anesthesiologists, and in some cases, a vascular surgeon since many patients who are candidates for valve replacement also have some form of vascular disease in their blood vessels.
A minimally invasive procedure, TAVR is performed like a heart catheterization. The physician inserts a catheter, a long flexible thin tube with the artificial valve, through a small incision in an artery in the leg, then guides it to the heart using X-ray imaging.
For patients who have small arteries, severe narrowing or even blockages in those arteries, it may prevent the catheter from being placed in the artery in the leg. As a vascular surgeon, my role is to evaluate patients with vascular disease to determine their eligibility for this procedure and, if they do not qualify, determine how to help them achieve the desired goal of replacing their diseased valve.
During the TAVR procedure, if the patient has vascular disease with a blockage or narrowing that would not allow the placement of the catheter, then a vascular surgeon repairs or bypasses the diseased area, giving the patient good blood flow back to their leg. Once blood flow has returned to the leg, the team is able to repair the valve through the artery in the leg.
With vascular surgeons serving as a part of the McLeod Structural Heart Team, patients who previously were not considered a candidate for TAVR due to severe blockages in their leg arteries may now have other alternate access options. If the leg obstruction cannot be repaired, then a different entry port, such as in the neck artery or the arm, may offer another option allowing more patients to undergo the safest procedure with the best outcome.
A member of the McLeod Structural Heart Team, Dr. William C. Jackson is board certified in vascular surgery. Dr. Jackson cares for patients at McLeod Vascular Associates in Florence along with McLeod vascular surgeons Dr. Carmen Piccolo, Dr. Eva Rzucidlo and Dr. Gabor Winkler.