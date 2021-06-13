DR. WILLIAM JACKSON: A vascular surgeon’s role in valve disease

The benefit of TAVR is it takes patients who were previously not candidates for valve replacement by the open surgical approach and offers an opportunity for aortic stenosis treatment. This opens treatment to a much wider range of patients, allowing for improvement of quality of life for those who previously had no options for therapy. It is an important role in our treatment for valve disease.

The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association guidelines recommend valvular heart disease patients be evaluated by a medical team consisting of interventional cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, cardiac anesthesiologists, and in some cases, a vascular surgeon since many patients who are candidates for valve replacement also have some form of vascular disease in their blood vessels.

A minimally invasive procedure, TAVR is performed like a heart catheterization. The physician inserts a catheter, a long flexible thin tube with the artificial valve, through a small incision in an artery in the leg, then guides it to the heart using X-ray imaging.