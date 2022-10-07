Tags
Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 5. First-place votes in parentheses.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Proof of Florence One Schools’ football rise is not just in the improved facilities. It’s not just in the combined record of …
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – There is a saying that lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place. It would seem about as unlikely for someone to hav…
FLORENCE — An archaeological dig at Copperhead Bluff in southern Florence County was successful enough to warrant further investigation, archa…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A head-on crash Wednesday morning sent two people to a Florence area hospital.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County Sheriff's deputy who was featured in a videoed encounter with a citizen and, as a result of the encounter, the citizen was pushed to the ground and arrested is no longer with the sheriff's office.
FLORENCE, S.C. — When you enter Talentedd Kutzz barbershop you will hear the buzz of clippers and the sounds of sweet melodies – which is a ra…
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence coach Drew Marlowe prefers not to talk about Friday’s game being homecoming. Wilson coach Rodney Mooney, meanw…
PAMPLICO – Longtime St. Johns and Hannah-Pamplico High School coach, teacher and administrator Stanley Drawdy died Wednesday following a brief…
