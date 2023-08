COWARD, S.C. — A driver died Thursday night when a pickup ran off the road and struck a tree.

Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 11:15 p.m. on Friendship Road at Rushtown Road, about seven miles north of Coward.

The driver had not been identified by the Florence County coroner.

Glover said the pickup, a 2020 Chevrolet, was going north on Friendship Road when it swerved off on the left, then back and off the right.

