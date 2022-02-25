If you are interested in one of the animals located at the Marion County Animal Shelter we are open to... View on PetFinder
FLORENCE, S.C. -- How can it get any better than this? Wilson's boys will play city rival West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the SCHSL's C…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Trial has been set for May 30 for the suit by former West Florence athletic director and football coach Trey Woodberry against Florence One Schools and Kelvin Wymbs.
FLORENCE, S.C. — The industrial park at the intersection of I-95 and S.C. 327 has secured another company.
LAKE VIEW, S.C. − Monday’s game plan was all about containment for Lake View.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A medical emergency Wednesday morning ended in a three-car crash on Cheves Street at the Ravenel Street intersection.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Heber Watson is no longer softball coach at Florence-Darlington Technical College, according to the team’s website.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Jevon Brown knew what his team needed. After all, it worked so well in Thursday’s state playoff opener, why not cue up the instant replay?
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The ceremony to mark the restoration of an African American cemetery in Lake City was brief, though the restored history significant in scope and a fitting way to mark Black History Month.
FLORENCE, S.C. — On the evening of April 2, the lawn in front of the FMU Performing Arts Center will become the stage for a party that’s becom…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Getting COVID-19 three times has left Jenny Hunt's doctors puzzled. "Everybody is stunned when I tell them I got it a third time," Hunt said. "I don't know why it keeps attacking me but it's no fun."
