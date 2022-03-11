If you are interested in one of the animals located at the Marion County Animal Shelter we are open to... View on PetFinder
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Florence March 12. Trump will appear at a Save America rally that will be held from 2 p.m. until late in evening on the grounds of the Florence Regional Airport located at 2100 Terminal Dr.
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Wilson reached the mountaintop of Class 4A, winning 52-43 in Saturday’s state championship over A.C. Flora at the USC Aik…
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's office investigators Wednesday seized drugs and guns and charged two people after they executed a search warrant at a Lake City residence.
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − Introducing the Wilson Tigers’ warm-ups.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Quick response by firefighters Friday afternoon kept small a fire in a home at the corner of South Irby Street and South Pineland Drive -- 1943 South Irby Street.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Two-time Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year, Harris Avant, resigned from his post at Johnsonville after 25 y…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson made itself at home this postseason, going 4-0 in Florence. After winning its first three games on campus, the Tigers …
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Taylor Watford’s player résumé is impressive with a state title (Hartsville, 2016) and experience competing in major colleg…
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. − One key to Wilson’s success during the latter part of this season depended on one variable: Jevon must be on.
DARLINGTON, S.C.- Students from Darlington County gathered at Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology in the Conference Center to celebrate 50 students who have partnered with local businesses for a paid internship.
