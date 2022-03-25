 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence City Council puts Sunday retail alcohol sales on ballot

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bryan Braddock found himself in a "sticky scenario" Monday afternoon when the Florence City Council considered asking the Florence County election board to place a Sunday retail alcohol sales question on the November general election. Braddock spoke about the conflict between his conservative Christian morals and his desire to have less government regulation before the council voted unanimously, 6-0 (Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore was not at the meeting.), to approve the ballot question request. 

