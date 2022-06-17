 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

E456

E456

If you are interested in one of the animals located at the Marion County Animal Shelter we are open to... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election Results

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A look at some of the contested races from Tuesday's primary.

Frank Willis, gentleman and former mayor, dies at 80

Frank Willis, gentleman and former mayor, dies at 80

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Frank Willis, Florence's third-longest-serving mayor, a true gentleman, someone who laid the groundwork for Florence's economic growth and who made connections and built teams died Friday morning at 5 a.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert