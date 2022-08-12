If you are interested in one of the animals located at the Marion County Animal Shelter we are open to... View on PetFinder
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence One Schools has one of the state's best financial ratings, twice as much money in the bank as required by law, an ongoing building program, a diverse and growing student population, a bright future and no respect for anything that is minimally adequate.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County EMS paramedic and a motorcyclist died Tuesday night in a series of crashes on the 2700 block of Pamplico Highway.
COLUMBIA — A Florence man won $300,000 playing the Lottery and the first thing he did was tell his wife.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries from being struck by a car Saturday morning.
MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes junior running back and linebacker Rodrick McRae is taking a strong approach to the game while training during the offseason. Besides adding bulk to his 215-pound frame, “Dino” McRae is putting up weight-plates and numbers ahead of the 2022 season.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Although the American Legion Department of South Carolina’s baseball committee ruled Lexington Post 7 violated pitch-count ru…
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
FLORENCE – Twenty-four students in Stephanie Walz’ and Jennifer Mullins’ kindergarten class at Delmae Elementary School in Florence were treat…
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Saturday was a day to celebrate Luke Arthur and his contributions to baseball and the Lydia community. Arthur coached the L…
MARION, S.C. -- Marion City Council members presented a pair of framed resolution of appreciation honors for the Pee Dee Academy softball and baseball teams, celebrating their 2022 SCISA state championships.
