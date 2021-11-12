East Florence County brush fire burns three back yards

Three back yards and the remains of a shed were either damaged or destroyed Friday afternoon in a brush fire off King Henry Drive in eastern Florence County.
STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Three back yards and the remains of a shed were either damaged or destroyed Friday afternoon in a brush fire off King Henry Drive in eastern Florence County.
Windy Hill firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to an abandoned house and then worked to contain the fire.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.
The fire burned about half an acre, but it was spread out over three back yards.
Forestry responded to work with Windy Hill firefighters.
