Editorial: New look for the Morning News

Change is not easy, but it is a necessity.

Some changes are coming to the Florence Morning News because the newspaper will be printed closer to home.

Starting Jan. 11, the Florence Morning News will be printed nightly in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on the press of the Orangeburg Times and Democrat. Previously, the newspaper was printed in North Carolina.

The decision does require some adaptations in our offices. Some of those changes will be noticeable to our subscribers and regular readers of our newspaper.

Fewer pages will be in color, which is probably the first change regular readers will notice. The press in Orangeburg doesn’t have the ability to put full color photos and advertisements on every page. Each section will have designated color pages. The rest of the pages will be in black-and-white and shades of gray.

The Florence Morning News also will reduce the number of Opinion pages it publishes every week. The paper has been creating daily Opinion pages. Now, we will publish Opinion pages on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday only. The change will allow us to get more news in the paper on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.