Editorial: New look for the Morning News

Change is not easy, but it is a necessity.
Some changes are coming to the Florence Morning News because the newspaper will be printed closer to home.
Starting Jan. 11, the Florence Morning News will be printed nightly in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on the press of the Orangeburg Times and Democrat. Previously, the newspaper was printed in North Carolina.
The decision does require some adaptations in our offices. Some of those changes will be noticeable to our subscribers and regular readers of our newspaper.
Fewer pages will be in color, which is probably the first change regular readers will notice. The press in Orangeburg doesn’t have the ability to put full color photos and advertisements on every page. Each section will have designated color pages. The rest of the pages will be in black-and-white and shades of gray.
The Florence Morning News also will reduce the number of Opinion pages it publishes every week. The paper has been creating daily Opinion pages. Now, we will publish Opinion pages on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday only. The change will allow us to get more news in the paper on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Readers should look to our website – www.scnow.com – for additional opinion columns during the week. Some columnists who usually appeared on the Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday opinion pages will be published on the website instead of in our print edition.
The Religion page will switch publication days. It will move from Saturday’s paper to Friday’s paper.
Agribusiness will still be published on Sundays. It will not be on a section front. It will switch to an inside page in the B section. The Health and Wellness page also may move inside the A or B section instead of having its own section front in the C section. If a C section is needed because of advertising, Health and Wellness will return as a section front for that week.
Page A2 in the Florence Morning News also will be revamped in the days ahead. We will be upgrading our weather coverage to improve it with a complete 5-day forecast, a state weather map with highs and lows for select cities and a regional weather outlook. It also will feature river stages, temperature trends, a sky watch and UV index.
If change was easy everybody would be doing it.
It’s not easy, but it can be for the best. Some people take the letters in the word change and turn it into Courage, Hope And New Growing Experiences.
The Florence Morning News will look a little bit different starting Jan. 12. It’s all part of the growing experience and a decision to print the Florence Morning News in South Carolina.