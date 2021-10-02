editorial roundup

Thankfully, those in a hurricane's path today are in a much better position than their ancestors to weather the storm. Hurricanes are tracked and mapped for days or even weeks, making it possible to predict the potential tracks of the storms, along with wind speeds, storm surge and the impact on inland areas.

Evacuation routes are planned out for different areas along the coast and emergency shelters are set up across the state. In addition, lanes on interstates and major highways are reversed, allowing residents of threatened areas to evacuate more efficiently. ...

—The Times and Democrat (Orangeburg)

Racism is thriving

and we need to talk about it

Talking about racism will continue to be uncomfortable for those who do not experience it until we talk about it, and talk about it, and talk about it some more.

By its very nature, racism is vile and ugly, a pervasive corruption that tarnishes everything it touches.

So when racism appears in our schools - in whatever form - it must be confronted directly, not set aside as unfortunate incidents or one-time events.