editorial roundup

Hurricanes remain threat in October
Once South Carolina generally accepted that its biggest risk of hurricanes ended as September was coming to a close. Recent years with Hurricanes Matthews and Irma have shown that early October poses a threat also.
As we hope that 2021 will spare us the worst of Mother Nature's storms, we remember these days 33 years ago in 1989 when South Carolina was reeling under the impact from Hurricane Hugo, a Category 4 storm that struck near Charleston on Sept. 21. The storm caused severe damage far inland, including damaging 246 homes and causing an estimated real estate damage of $40 million in Orangeburg County alone.
Hurricanes and tropical storms have been a way of life for the Palmetto State since the first settlers set foot on its rich soil. And they have changed the course of history.
The National Weather Service has recorded hundreds of hurricanes and tropical storms that hit North America since Colonial times. But at least one of the most devastating hurricanes to hit South Carolina brought a benefit along with it.
The Spanish Repulse Hurricane was the first recorded hurricane to hit North America. It made landfall just below Charleston on Sept. 4, 1686, and lasted two days.
The storm came just in time to repulse an attack by the Spanish on the lower Carolina settlements, probably near modern day Folly Beach.
Unfortunately, it also caused much damage to the settlement, driving ships onto land, destroying crops and houses and killing many people.
The second recorded hurricane, known as the Rising Sun Hurricane, also made landfall near Charleston. It hit on Sept. 14, 1700. It flooded the streets of the city, ruined crops and property and caused at least 70 deaths.
The storm damaged numerous ships, including a Scottish vessel called the Rising Sun, killing all sailors on board.
The National Weather Service lists several hundred hurricanes and tropical storms that hit the United States from 1686 to the present. Some did minor damage while others were devastating.
The Great Carolina Hurricane, a Category 3 storm, made landfall just below Savannah on Sept. 7, 1854. It lasted two days and caused great property damage from high winds and storm surge in Charleston.
On Aug. 25, 1885, an unnamed Category 2 hurricane hit Charleston. It destroyed all except one of the city's wharves and damaged 90 percent of its buildings, causing damage totaling $2 million. Many lives were lost in the storm.
For more than 300 years, South Carolina and its neighboring states have faced major and minor hurricanes and tropical storms. In the early days, the community had little or no warning that the disastrous storms were about to strike.
Thankfully, those in a hurricane's path today are in a much better position than their ancestors to weather the storm. Hurricanes are tracked and mapped for days or even weeks, making it possible to predict the potential tracks of the storms, along with wind speeds, storm surge and the impact on inland areas.
Evacuation routes are planned out for different areas along the coast and emergency shelters are set up across the state. In addition, lanes on interstates and major highways are reversed, allowing residents of threatened areas to evacuate more efficiently. ...
—The Times and Democrat (Orangeburg)
Racism is thriving
and we need to talk about it
Talking about racism will continue to be uncomfortable for those who do not experience it until we talk about it, and talk about it, and talk about it some more.
By its very nature, racism is vile and ugly, a pervasive corruption that tarnishes everything it touches.
So when racism appears in our schools - in whatever form - it must be confronted directly, not set aside as unfortunate incidents or one-time events.
Early in 2021, the Bluffton High School community got a harsh reminder, as if it needed one, that racism was alive and well within its walls. A Snapchat photo taken by a white student spread on social media. The photo of three Black students was labeled with the words “f------ monkeys.”
After the photo appeared, Beaufort County School District Superintendent Frank Rodriguez announced the district would form a task force to tackle racism and said the student who took the photo faced disciplinary action.
But many months later, three Black Beaufort County school board members are frustrated at a task force, known as the Student Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion, that they believe appears to be nothing more than window dressing.
In interviews with our reporter, they called out the group for a lack of transparency, diversity of opinion and, perhaps most importantly, its failure to address the photo that brought them together.
Board member Melvin Campbell called it “a political move. (Rodriguez is) projecting what appears to be an initiative.”
At a recent school board meeting, Lakinsha Swinton, the administrator in charge of the task force, told the board that the students met early this summer and defined what diversity meant to them, talked about their experiences, took photos with Rodriguez and received certificates of appreciation.
But did the group ever actually discuss the photo labeled “f------ monkeys?”
No.
The task force’s membership, board member Earl Campbell argued, also didn’t actually include the type of students who might benefit most from it. “I’m looking for the other students. The students who could have been responsible for some of the things that generated this in the first place,” he told The Island Packet.
“Once you can stomach it, that (racism) does exist, you can start working to change that,” fellow board member Will Smith said.
Smith is right.
Racism is not a one off. It is thriving and we have to admit it.
School districts and corporations can form diversity task forces and bandy about the terms diversity, equity and inclusion all day long, but until these conversations happen racism isn’t going anywhere.
Three days after Rodriguez announced the creation of the task force, students from May River High School spray painted Nazi swastikas and several racial slurs on the construction site of an unfinished Hardeeville hotel.
They included “monkey” written on an unfinished elevator shaft. On the roof, “white power” and the N-word were written in orange spray paint.
As punishment, those students were required to write a three-page essay about hate crimes, pay $1,083 in restitution, and do 50 hours of community service.
Did those punishments have any long-lasting effects? Only those students know what is in their hearts and minds.
What we do know is that Beaufort County and every other school district in South Carolina must accept the challenge not only to admit racism exists, but to embrace being antiracist. ...