Egg prices soaring effects local cafes heavily

The egg prices on the rise has made restaurants like LilJazZi’s Cafe and F.E Pop’s lose profits and question raising their prices, and made consumers question buying chickens instead.

“It has been tragic, it's been really bad for us since we use a lot of eggs. In about a week, we go through 600 or 700 eggs, so it has caused us to spend a lot more money,” said Andrena Mullins, owner of the cafe.

Last year, Mullins would spend about $3 on about 60 eggs, and today, she is spending about $25.

“When I was getting them from Sam’s, I would spend about $24 on a case of eggs, and now I am spending about $66. So it has really been an issue for us,” said Mullins.

Last year, wing prices were high for the cafe, but they never sold a lot of meals with chicken wings. However, the cafe has many meals with eggs in them. And with those prices still on the rise, the future is not clear for the menu pricing.

“I haven't raised prices for our customers, I have thought about it but I am just hoping the prices come back down. With the way the economy is, I would hate to increase prices. So I have been shorting the portions a little to help. However, if the prices for eggs don’t change by the time I create a new menu, I probably will be forced to raise them as well,” said Mullins.

LilJazZi’s opened 2 years ago, with their ribbon cutting in April of 2021. So far, facing a pandemic and unstable food prices has been a struggle, but the staff and the owner will keep fighting to keep it afloat as it is now.

“I stopped consuming eggs but that was by choice. Understanding that if we buy chicken, the eggs produced would be free, and then we wouldn’t have to pay such high prices,” said Matthew Mullins, nephew of Andrena, and member of the community.

“We did raise the price of our dishes with eggs in them by a dollar,” said Alissa Dahleren, a barista at a different local cafe called F.E. Pop’s.

Dahleren has been with the company since April of 2022. The egg crisis is truly affecting the local businesses on a deeper level than most assume.

“Business wise, it hasn’t affected us too much. We typically make enough money to sustain despite the prices of eggs going up. Tommy Bolger, the owner, pays for the eggs out of pocket so I’m sure it’s affected him pretty much as well,” said Dahleren.

LilJazZi’s is located on 163 N Dargan St., Florence, SC. You can contact them at liljazziscafeandsalads@gmail.com or by phone at (843) 702-0000.

F.E. Pop’s is located at the Five Points intersection at 1811 Cherokee Rd, Florence, SC. You can contact them at (843) 472-9555.