Williams Middle School is hosting the University of South Carolina’s Anne Frank Center traveling exhibit and opened it to the public on Thursday, Feb 9.

The exhibit was only open to the public for one day, however the school has it open for students continuing on until Feb 16. This event was led by tour guides, students of the middle school, who spent a few days at the university learning about how to be a tour guide and training at the Anne Frank home on the campus.

“It’s never too early to start talking about our history and how we can do better. The diary of Anne Frank is part of the curriculum and bringing the exhibit really gave them a fuller experience. I was also so excited to give these eighth grade students a chance to go to USC, too. I think this will help them in the future with their decisions, hopefully in choosing to go to college,” said Heather Richardson, the middle school’s Media Specialist.

“There are four different races presenting this exhibit, African American, Indian, Hispanic and White. This area talks a lot about race issues, but we don’t see any real hard action being taken to change anything,” said Adam Richardson, local Pastor and husband to Heather.

The event attracted more than 50 attendees, all led by two student tour guides. The posters that were plastered all in a long rectangle shape made it easy for viewers to walk, with ample space to view the posters up close. The posters had many pictures on them, they also had not only an English description of the events in Anne Frank’s life, but also a Spanish description.

“I think it’s extremely important to know your history because if history were to ever repeat itself, we as the future generations would be able to put a stop to this,” said Divya Rustgi, a 14-year-old eighth grader at the school, enrolled in the IB Program.

“Anne Frank is someone I can relate to as a young girl, hearing her story and the tragedies that occurred in her life, and the fact that she was able to still maintain hope; it helps put my life into perspective,” said Isabel Quann, a 13-year-old eighth grader also enrolled in IB.

“I want to encourage everyone to be up-standers and not bystanders. I think that is important,” said Genesis Gooden, a 13-year-old eighth grader, enrolled in IB as well.

Divya, Isabel and Genesis were just some of the students who were tour guides for the event. They all believe that keeping history alive will help keep world peace.