Growing pains: Florence City Council experiencing testy situations as council members learn to work together
FLORENCE – Five of the seven members of the Florence City Council say that the council is experiencing growing pains.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Beginning Friday, Florence One Schools students will not be required to wear masks. Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart confirmed at Thursday evening's board of trustees meeting that the 60-day mask mandate implemented by the board in August will expire and that control over masks will return to the administration. Superintendent Rich O'Malley said at the meeting that the administration's policy would be to follow the recommendations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to strongly recommend but not mandate masks in the district's schools.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Helping people realize their dream of home ownership has been Missy Stephens’ mission for 27 years.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The man accused of killing two police officers and injuring five more says he had no choice but to defend his life, his child…
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The driver of a pickup died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on SC 403.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the 119 total deaths (106 confirmed) reported Friday in South Carolina, six were in the Pee Dee.
HARTSVILLE – The Blind Pig in Hartsville celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Friday. The pub is located in the former Bizzel…
FLORENCE, S.C. – When it came down to crunch time Friday, Drew Marlowe had faith in his defense.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Supreme Court has given the OK to Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to withdraw the state from the federal CO…
Over the years, I’ve been routinely asked about the health benefits of apple cider vinegar (ACV) for weight loss and blood sugar control. Exploring how ACV is made and any evidence behind the claims can help you discern whether to take it as a supplement or enjoy adding it more to weekly recipes.