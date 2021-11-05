Elliott goes for 2nd Cup championship

Chase Elliott is a purist, like his dad. The code he believes in rewards the best of the best, and if that's Larson, then Elliott knows the No. 5 team earned it.

“Look, when people set out to go race and you do a good job, and you execute races well, and you don’t make many mistakes, you should be rewarded for it,” Elliott said inside the Phoenix convention center, which sat shadowed by his photo holding the Cup draped off the side of an overhead building.

“I’m not ever going to knock somebody for doing a good job behind the wheel, or on the pit box, or on pit road," he said. "When you do a good job, you should be rewarded for it, and rightfully so.”

Hendrick hyped this lineup of Elliott and Larson, Bowman and William Byron, as good as any in Hendrick Motorsports history. And that place ran roughshod through the sport by winning 13 championships with Jeff Gordon, Terry Labonte and Johnson, all of them over a 25-year span.

But this lineup has weathered a rebuild and Elliott put Hendrick Motorsports back atop the sport last season after a three-year drought. Larson has been the final piece of Hendrick's plan, and if there was any internal discord, this organization would not have run all over the competition, put all four drivers into the second round of the playoffs and two into the final four.