ELWOOD WATSON: Critics using the ‘politically correct’ playbook on ‘woke’

There are those of us old enough to remember when the term “politically correct” emerged into the public sphere. It didn’t take long for ideological culture warriors and politicians to exploit the term to suit their own agendas.

Now, almost three decades later, the term “woke” has become the adjective of the hour.

Like its verbal cousin, woke has been distorted by many on the right (and some on the left) who have perversely attempted to twist the term’s definition into something antithetical of its true meaning.

Merriam-Webster dictionary’s definition of woke is being “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” This very plausible and sensible definition makes sense to me. Nonetheless, we have seen the term repeatedly employed as a blunt instrument being hurled by bad-faith actors, who often display a fierce and disturbing pride in not being mindful.