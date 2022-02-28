 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emergency food, shelter program grants available
Emergency food, shelter program grants available

The Florence County local FEMA Board will receive two award amounts of federal funds through the ARPA-R and Phase 39.

The ARPA-R will provide $133,360.00 and Phase 39 will provide $43,148.00 to supplement local emergency food and shelter programs in Florence County.

This funding is designed for nonprofit agencies only. Individuals are not eligible to receive this funding.

The Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The local FEMA board, made up of local volunteers, will determine how the funds awarded to Florence County are to be distributed among local emergency food and shelter agencies in the area.  Under terms of the grant from the National FEMA Board, local government or private voluntary organizations must be a nonprofit, have a proper accounting system, practice nondiscrimination and demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs to be eligible to receive funds. Private voluntary organizations must also have a voluntary board to qualify.

To receive funds, qualifying organizations must apply by Wednesday March 9. Contact the United Way of Florence County for an application at 843-662-2407.

