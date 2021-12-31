Emmie
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people are in custody following a single-vehicle crash on South McCall Boulevard by Florence Regional Airport.
PINEVILLE, N.C. – Florence native, longtime Lake View High School football coach and two-time S.C. Hall of Famer William (Bill) Leonard Pate, …
FLORENCE, S.C. – A Darlington County woman has been arrested on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for a black pickup that was last seen early Thursday morning as it drove out of Magnolia Mall wi…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Senate candidate Mike Reichenbach is putting the funds he loaned himself to start his campaign to work. Reichenbach's campaign announced on Monday that it would be making a six-figure purchase of advertising including print, radio and television ads in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 25 Republican primary.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Another candidate has entered the race for the South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Florence resident and former Seventh Congressional District candidate William "Cowboy" Williams confirmed Tuesday afternoon that he would be running for the nomination alongside former Congressman Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod and activist Gary Votour for the nomination.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence pedestrian died Monday night after they were struck by a vehicle.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Alligator Road widening project is set to be completed in the summer of 2024.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died in an early Christmas Eve crash on Old River Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Big games and big crowds. That’s the theme of the Pepsi Carolina Classic, which returns for a 35th edition after the pandemic…