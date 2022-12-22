3 THING TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Mix fun with Christmas preparations

FLORENCE, S.C. – Families soon will be gathered around the Christmas tree and feasting on ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, pecan pie and more on Sunday.

Visions of gift wrapping, food preparation and last-minute probably are dancing in your head right now. It’s probably a good idea to get away from all the holiday preparations for an hour or two. The events calendar may be a little slim this weekend, but here are the Morning News’ picks for 3 Things (other than Christmas preparations) To Do This Weekend.

1 EYES AND EARS TREAT: The Downtown Music and Light Experience will be running from 5:30 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31 on South Dargan Street. The walk-through show plays holiday hits as various light displays dance along to the music. You can do a little dancing, too. Admission is free to this family favorite. It may be a little cool this weekend so remember to wear a heavier coat, gloves and a cap. Parking is free to at the city of Florence parking garage off Cheves Street. While you’re downtown, shop at the retailers and grab some food at the restaurants.

2 UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER: Think you own the ugliest Christmas sweater in Florence County? Put it to the test. There are two Ugly Christmas Sweater parties in the county on Friday. Sip Co. Wine & Beer, 116 N. Church St., Lake City, is having it’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party plus El Cacique Food Truck at 7 p.m. Friday. Dizzy Crab, 2015 W. Evans St., in Florence is hosting its Ugly Christmas Sweater Party at 10 p.m. DJ Fisher is hosting this event. So, dig out that ugly Christmas sweater and join the fun.

3 JAZZ IT UP: Jazz on Dargan, 137 N. Dargan St., Florence, has two jazz concerts this weekend. At 7 p.m. Friday, Randy Johnston and Friends will perform. The doors open at 5 p.m. Basis of a Pulse will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. Come out for some good jazz, R&B and food.

Have some fun while you’re getting ready for the holidays.

If you have an event, you’d like featured in 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

— Chris Day