3 Things To Do This Weekend: Baseball, mural painting and a watermelon crawl

Balmy breezes, riding around town with the windows down, baseball players getting the big hits at the plate, taking big bites from a watermelon slice. Yes, summertime is here and it's my time of year. It can be yours, too.

There are tons of things to do in summer and finally some time to do them.

There’s always a lot happening in the Pee Dee. You can find a complete list of events at the Florence Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website – visitflo.com.

Here are the events that made the Morning News’ 3 Things to do This Weekend list.

1 Take me out to the ballgame: The Florence Flamingos have just three home games left in the regular season. Friday night’s home game against the Holly Spring Salamanders will be a good night for baseball. A morning rain should make for a cool and comfortable evening at Carolina Bank Field. First pitch is 7 p.m. Tickets are $13 for reserved grandstand seating. Order tickets online at florenceflamingos.com. You can root for the Flamingos, especially hometown heroes like Effingham’s Will Hardee, Francis Marion University; George Derrick Floyd, Florence, The Citadel, Thomas Skipper, Marion, North Greenville University, and the rest of the team. Don’t forget the hotdogs, hamburgers, peanuts and Cracker Jacks. The Flamingos 13-23 in the Coastal Plain League East Division can use your support at the wrap up the season. It’s Chick-Fil-A Friends & Family Deal Kids Night Out. So head out to the ballgame.

2 Dig out your art smock: It’s time to paint join the community mural painting from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the City Center Farmers Market, 200 Sanborn St. in downtown Florence. The mural is being painted on 5-foot by-5-foot panels under the direction of artist Herman Keith. The panels will be assembled into a unified piece of art and will eventually make its way to the historic Lincoln Theater building on North Dargan St. All supplies will be provided. All ages and skill levels are invited to participate. The mural will be revealed in September.

Fruits, veggies and food trucks: Join in the fun at the Watermelon Crawl Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 5529 Langston Road in Timmonsville. Vendors will have crafts, western hats, children and adult boutiques, baked goods, jewelry and more. There also will be live music and food trucks.

If you would like to have your event featured on 3 Things To Do This Weekend, send information about the event to Managing Editor Chris Day at cday@florencenews.com.

-- Chris Day